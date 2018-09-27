Three arrested after drugs found during traffic stop

SUNBURY – Three Sunbury men were arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop in the city earlier this month. Stonington state police say the incident occurred September 5 just after 11:30 p.m. Stonington troopers say the arrests happened at Susquehanna Avenue and Reagan Streets.

Troopers say the driver was arrested for DUI and all three in the vehicle are facing drug charges.

Arrested were 24-year-old Jeffrey Heintzelman, 24-year-old David Sanchez, and 27-year-old Steven Poff. The incident is under investigation.