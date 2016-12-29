Home
Three area state representatives to be sworn into office

Three area state representatives to be sworn into office

WKOK Staff | |

SUNBURY – Three area state representatives will be sworn into their fourth terms in office next week.  State Representatives Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) and Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) will be sworn in on Tuesday January 3 at noon at the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Chamber.

 

Masser was also elected to serve as the House Republican Caucus Administrator.  You can see a live steam of the ceremony online at the state representatives’ websites.  Those websites are www.RepMasser.com, www.LyndaCulver.com and www.RepFredKeller.com.  (Ali Stevens)

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff