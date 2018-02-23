Threats at Valley, Central PA schools back in the news

UNDATED – A widespread internet rumor led to some extra police presense at a few Valley schools. Thursday, as a nationwide rumor said there would be trouble at a school with the initials ‘SHS,’ Shikellamy took a few extra precautions. There was a more visible police presence at Shikellamy schools.

Additionally, Superintendent Brett Misavage emailed parents, and posted in the district’s Facebook page, the district employs ‘best practices’ when it comes to school safety, they’ve conducted planning sessions, drills, and upgraded their video monitoring. They also are considering having armed resource officers at more schools.

The district disseminated information from the National Association of School Psychologists with tips for parents and teachers on the subject of talking to kids about violence. You can read more information on Shikellamy’s Facebook page.

Additionally, from the Associated Press today:

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has closed schools for a third consecutive day as police continue to investigate threats made against students and staff. The Central York School District cancelled classes Friday following a series of threats on social media. Springettsbury Township Police Chief Dan Stump says they have received several tips and they have a few persons of interest, but no one has been taken into custody.

Stump says a task force comprised of local, state and federal agencies is working on the case. District Superintendent Michael Snell says the missed days will be added to the end of the school year. He says there are no more make up days available. The district is scheduled to host a town hall discussion at Central York High Feb. 28.