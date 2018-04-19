Threat at Danville Middle School being investigated by school officials, police

DANVILLE – Another threat has been reported within the Danville Area school District. In a message written on the district website, Danville Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle says a threat was written on the bathroom wall at the Danville Middle School. Dr. Bendle says an investigation was then conducted by school officials, and Danville Police. They say no credible threat was found.

‘s threat is the second threat in the school district within the last three months. A male juvenile was taken into custody in February for allegedly making threats to Danville students. That prompted a third of the students in district to stay home from school the day after the February threat.