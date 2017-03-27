Thousands without power after transmission line goes down

LEWISBURG – Up to 4,000 customers are without power in Upper Northumberland County and Northeastern Union County. PPL reports a transmission line malfunctioned at 2 a.m., knocking out power to many communities.

Montandon Elementary School closed for the day due to a lack of power and there is no power at the Milton Industrial Park. PPL’s Teri MacBride tells us they are patrolling the area and investigating the problem, but there is no word yet on when power will be restored. You can look for updates online at pplelectric.com. (Ali Stevens)