Third annual Superhero 5K

LEWISBURG—Dress up like your favorite superhero and hit the pavement for the third annual Susquehanna Valley CASA Superhero 5K. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, April 8 in the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park.

Yvonne Heatley, Executive Director at Susquehanna Valley CASA says this is a great event for the whole family, “ We are hoping that everybody comes out, even if you don’t have a costume come out. We do a fun run for the kids that is free. We will have again a kid’s zone with some kid’s activities before the 5K starts, and we want everybody to come out and have a good time. It really is a great family atmosphere.”

The Superhero 5K is an important fundraiser to support Susquehanna Valley CASA’s efforts. Every dollar raised will go towards recruiting, training and supporting CASA volunteers and case managers says Heatley, “ CASA stands for court appointed special advocates, we are a non-profit group that is part of a national organization. We actually recruit volunteers that are trained to advocate for children in the court system that have been abused and neglected.”

For more information on Susquehanna Valley CASA or to register for the Superhero 5K visit Susquehannavalleycasa.com.