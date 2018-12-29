Home
Third Annual New Year’s Eve party at Lewisburg Children’s Museum

WKOK Staff | December 29, 2018 |

LEWISBURG – Ring in the New Year with your children and still get them to bed at a decent hour. The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is holding its third annual New Year’s Eve Party Monday, December 31 from 5-7 p.m. It’s on the second floor of the GreenSpace Center on Market Street in Lewisburg. The event features the video of Big Ben in London chiming at “midnight” London time, which is 7 p.m. eastern time.

 

There will be appetizers sponsored by La Primavera, That Kitchen Witch, and Weis Markets. Activities include a tea party, crafts, a special appearance and sing along with Mary Poppins, and more. Plus, participants will celebrate the countdown to midnight in the courtyard, weather permitting.

 

Tickets are $15 for guests 1 year and older. They can be purchased at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.  Proceeds will support the Museum’s Accessibility Initiatives. Festive holiday attire is encouraged but not required.

