WATSONTOWN – A Northumberland County business was hit by thieves over the weekend. State Police report they are looking for thieves who made off with almost $57,000 in equipment from a business in Watsontown.

Troopers says three John Deere zero-degree mowers and two John Deere UTV’s were stolen from the business. It is suspected the theft took place between Friday night and Saturday morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Milton.