There are still some local roads closed because of storm damage

PennDOT has an update on roads closed

MONTOURSVILLE – The State Department of Transportation reports that there are still a few roads closed in our region. Friday’s 40 mile per hour winds brought down trees, and tree limbs, and that blocked numerous local roads.

This morning, PennDOT reports that Route 405 is now open in the Montandon area. It was blocked for about 12-hours Friday.

In Union County, the department says sections of Tabernacle Road and River Road are closed in Kelly and White Deer Township.