DANVILLE – A car was broken into outside a Montour County business Wednesday. State police say someone broke the front right window of a vehicle and took several items sometime between 9:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m. Among the items stolen were the victim’s purse and various contents within the car.

The vehicle was parked at the Friendly’s Restaurant in Valley Township. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Milton police at 570-524-2662.