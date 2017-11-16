Theft at truck stop in Turbot Twp, Northumberland Co.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – If you were looking for a quick snack at a truck stop in Northumberland County, you might not have as many selections–10 vending machines were stolen. Milton State police say the 10 machines were stolen from the PENN80/Flying J Truck Stop in Turbot Township.

The incident occurred sometime between September 1 and November 11. The incident was reported to police Tuesday of this week. Troopers say in addition to 10 of the 14 vending machines being stolen, the other four were damaged and money had been removed. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Milton state police. (Matt Catrillo)