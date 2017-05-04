Theft at a construction site in Valley Township

VALLEY TOWNSHIP – State police are investigating a theft at the construction site at McCracken Rd in Valley Township, Montour County.

It’s being reported that six vehicles and three storage trailers were broken into and that cash, tools and other miscellaneous items were stolen. The estimated amount of the items stolen is $1240, and Milton State police report that $4205 worth of damage was done to the victim’s vehicles and the storage trailers.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Milton State Police at 570-524-2662. (Christopher Elio)