Theater employee busted for selling pot laced candy

SELINSGROVE – A Sunbury man was arrested for selling drug-laced candy to a movie theater employee. Police say 39-year-old Timothy Everett allegedly sold four pieces of gummy candy that were laced with THC to another employee at the Carmike Cinemas in Snyder County.

The employee admitted buying the drugs, which he turned over to police, for $12. Tests revealed the presence of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, in the candy. Everett was arrested and arraigned Wednesday. He was sent to Snyder County prison on $35,000 bail, but posted bond Thursday and was released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 30 before district judge John Reed.