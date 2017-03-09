The Young Women’s Futures Symposium was held Wednesday

LEWISBURG — Some real, practical, tips for real life were dispensed Wednesday at the Junior Achievement Young Women’s Futures Symposium in Lewisburg. Girls from high schools in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, Juniata, and Mifflin counties were invited to participate in the event.

Whitney Purcell, associate director of career development at Susquehanna University, was one of the presenters at the symposium. She had some advice for the students, “In the United States, we hire people based on whether or not we like them, that’s all it comes down to. There’s science, and surveys, but at the end of the day when I pull you into an interview I have to be like ‘I like that person. I can work 40 hours a week with them. I can spend more time with them than I spend with my family.'”

So what does the right candidate have that others might not, “So it’s all about likability, you’ll hear employers talk about a fit, ‘Do they fit with our company culture?’ What they mean is, can we get along? We don’t have to look the same, think the same, talk the same, but do we fit?”

The symposium is an annual event that is designed to provide guidance in the areas of choosing a career, tools for interviewing, and more. (Christopher Elio)