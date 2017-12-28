The vote is in, no new taxes for Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG— In a unanimous vote, the Snyder County commissioners passed the 2018 budget Thursday which will not include any new taxes for 2018.

Snyder County Commisioner Malcolm Derk, “All three commissioners were delighted that we could announce to taxpayers that there will be no increase to taxes next year.”

Commisioner Derk says the 2018 budget is a result of work done in 2017, “This year we’ve had a very good budget year. Many of our elected officials and row officers were able to hold spending below projections which helped us greatly. Our tentative budget was balanced which is one of the first we’ve had here in the county in a long while.”

The final budget for 2018 comes in at $19.67 million budget and includes more for upgrades to the new purchased M&T Bank building in Market Street. It also includes money to make improvements to the courthouse. Derk also says some of the budget will go towards three new part-time positions with the county starting in 2018. (Christopher Elio)