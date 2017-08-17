The Valley’s Got Talent winner is…Josh Marzak

The Sunbury River Festival is officially…underway

SUNBURY – The big winner of The Valley’s Got Talent Thursday night is an aspiring meteorologist who studies music in college as a minor. Josh Marzak wins $400, a CD recording opportunity from Eight Days a Week, a video from the Stone State production company and a chance to sing at Sunbury River Festival.

MC Chad Evans made the big announcement at the conclusion of the 3-hour The Valley’s Got Talent Competition Thursday night. Marzak was one of twenty acts competing for top honors the annual Sunbury River Festival kick-off event. Josh Marzak is from Danville and is student at Millersville University. He sang, ‘The Prayer.’

Josh Marzak was the first place winner. Second place went to the Heath’s Gym Dance Crew, and third was the group ‘Moving Forward.’ The Valley’s Got Talent was sponsored by Service Electric Cable Vision, and they will show the entire event on cable in the week ahead—we’ll let you know when.

The Sunbury River Festival continues Friday with activities in the downtown from noon to 11pm, and Saturday from 9am to 6pm. Traffic advisory…Market Street is closed so slow going expected on Chestnut Street.