The Valley’s first 24/7 road project of the year starts soon

MONTOURSVILLE— A 24/7 road project starts this weekend in Lycoming County. In Hughesville, the $1.8 million Route 118/Route 405 bridge and intersection rebuilding project starts Sunday 7pm.

PennDOT says work will continue around the clock, seven days a week for the next two weeks. There will be delays—traffic will be limited to one lane during this time and flaggers will be providing traffic control.

The department says the work should be done by late October and includes the reconstruction of Route 118 from the bridge over Muncy Creek to the intersection of Route 405. Additional work includes new curb ramps at intersection crossings, drainage improvements, utility work, guide rail installation and bridge work. (Sarah Benek)