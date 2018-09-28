The Valley weighs in on Shamokin dress code protests

SUNBURY – The dress code in the Shamokin Area school district has raised not only eyebrows, but the ire of its students with many of them walking out on classes in protest earlier this week. The dress code has been in place for a few years now, but the portion of the dress code causing most uproar is the banning of tight-fitting clothing or pants and jegging material. The girls in the district feel they are being targeted.

On WKOK’s On The Mark program earlier this week, many callers weighed in. Bob says these standards will cut down on potential bullying, “The point of all of this is they go to school for an education, they’re not going to school for a fashion show. My understanding of the reasons why this was implemented was there was a lot of bullying. Some kids could only go buy clothes at WalMart, and other kids can go buy name brand things.”

Jackie from Paxinos says she has kids in the district who have been bullied for what type of clothes they wear, “I really appreciate the dress code. The rules are simple and are clear. I think the real take home message for the kids at Shamokin is that they have to follow a clear rule, and that’s a life lesson they should learn now.”

Jackie goes on to say kids don’t need tight clothing to learn, “They’re there to learn, their job is to learn. For a couple of hours out of the day, they can wear those clothes. When they go downtown to do whatever, they can wear no clothes, or tight clothes, or pajama pants or whatever they want to wear in Shamokin, after school hours.”

You can hear more from the On The Mark archives at WKOK.com.