The Valley hosting suicide prevention events soon

SUNBURY – Hoping to cope with the number of suicides regionally, the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has started weekly support groups for loss survivors. The groups offer help and resources for people who have experienced a suicide loss.

Co-Chair Joe Miller was on WKOK Sunrise, “Most of the ones in this area will meet Thursday evenings. They tend to rotate around the region. Watsontown is the sight for the first Thursday of the month. We move then to Lock Haven on the second Thursday. We have a group functioning in Williamsport for quite a while. They meet on the third Thursday. Then we end the month with a relatively new group in Mifflinburg.”

The chapter has a few awareness and fundraising walks coming up. One will take place September 30 at a new location, “The Shikellamy Overlook will be the first ever Snyder/Union/Northumberland Regional Community Walk. We’re looking forward to having folks coming out for that.”

You can listen to more of Miller’s Sunrise interview at WKOK.com. For more information on suicide prevention, visit afsp.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has a new Field Representative helping to coordinate programming and volunteer efforts in this region. Samantha Benz of State College assumes her new duties on the 26th. The Central PA Chapter co-chair, Joe Miller of Williamsport, says that they are very excited to start working with ‘Sam’ as she brings a lot of energy, enthusiasm and experience to her new role with AFSP.