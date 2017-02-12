The Valley has lost an outspoken Progressive commentator

Dr. Walter Brasch has died

BLOOMSBURG — Retired professor, prolific author and outspoken progressive commentator, Dr. Walter Brasch has died, he was 71. He was a frequent contributor to WKOK’s Sunrise and our On The Mark programs.

Dr. Brasch was a retired professor of Journalism at Bloomsburg University, and oversaw the award winning Spectrum Magazine. He was the recipient of countless journalism, education and other recognitions and awards. He is survived by his wife Rosemary. Funeral services are Wednesday with Than Mitchell officiating.

Dr. Brasch wrote 20-books, he also was active with the Columbia County Emergency Management Agency and was also an active voice for service men and women during the first Gulf War, and also continued advocating for veterans and their families.