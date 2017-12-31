Some Valley drivers had difficulty with Saturday snow

UNDATED — Slick and icy travel conditions were reported across The Valley Saturday morning as 1 to 3 inches of show fell.

AccuWeather says bitter cold temperatures will continue this week, with day time highs in the 20’s, and overnight lows in the teens to single digits . Tonight’s low is forecast at 1 degree.

The cold forecast prompted several vendors to drop out of the SRI Countdown in Downtown Sunbury and that event was cancelled. The free ice skating is still scheduled tonight.

Several accidents and spin-outs were reported. There were crashes and road blockages on Route 15, I-80 and other Valley roads throughout the day. No serious injuries were reported by police, but full details aren’t out yet.