The Valley celebrates its Small Business Person of the Year

LEWISBURG — Politicians, media and business people were in attendance to celebrate Pik Rite President, Elvin Stoltzfus, as the proud recipient of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Small Business Person of the Year award for 2017.

As the speakers presented their congratulations one by one, from Tony Leta, Director of the Eastern District of the US Small Business Administration to Gene Yaw, State Senator (D-23), the story of Elvin Stoltzfus being a humble leader, whose goal is to serve his family, community and workers was unfurled.

Stoltzfus is a Lewisburg native, and says what keeps him up at night is if he can’t provide for his community, “There are a lot families that depend on us for their jobs, for their well being and to me that’s very gratifying.”

Pik Rite is a company based in Lewisburg that produces a wide range of customized heavy duty equipment, from agricultural machinery to waste management trucks, that are distributed worldwide. Worldwide was never the plan though says Stoltzfus, “When we started, we no dream of that at all. It was more that we were going to supply a couple of harvesters to the local community and then it grew from there.”

From a humble beginning in a garage, building and selling tomato harvesters to local farms, to a now 60,000 square foot facility, supplying a wide range of customized heavy duty equipment worldwide, all based in his hometown of Lewisburg, Elvin Stolzfus might be the Small Business Person of the Year, but he has achieved big business success. (Christopher Elio)