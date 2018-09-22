The ‘sustainable’ Albright Center in Sunbury is progressing

SUNBURY – The Albright Center in Sunbury is getting bigger. The facility itself will be the same size but the Albright Council that runs the center is doing a bit of reorganization. John Shipman is one of the chairpersons of the council, “We need to broaden the Albright Council beyond just Sunbury.”

He said, “We are in the process of developing our own 501C3, which is going to be great. We are going to have a regional board rather than just mostly Sunbury folks, and we’d like to get a broader influence and a flavor that encompasses The Valley.”

Shipman was a guest co-host on Friday’s On The Mark program, and he said good things are happening at the Albright now and it looks like they are sustainable, “We are getting new commitments, so we don’t see any problem with that. We will need to do a capital campaign for the major renovations to the structure. That will probably happen sometime next year.”

John Shipman said next step to use some of their funding to draft final drawings and plans, then more renovations can get underway. You can hear all of his remarks from Friday’s OTM, which is posted at WKOK.com.