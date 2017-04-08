The Susquehanna River will rise a little more today

SUNBURY – The Susquehanna River will crest today at about 19.3 feet, according to the latest forecasts of the Mid Atlantic River Forecast Center, run by the National Weather Service. Earlier forecasts predicted a rise to 20 feet or higher, but now the crest is expected just a few inches higher than the river is right now.

The water has closed the Shikellamy State Park marina access road, but the park is still accessible on foot. This weekend’s crest will be about 1.5 feet higher than last weekends. At Danville, the river is bankfull and will crest today about two feet below flood stage. At Lewisburg, the river’s crest has occurred, well below flood stage.