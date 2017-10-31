The Susquehanna River is on the rise, no flooding expected

The Susquehanna River has, or will rise sharply this week, because of the inches of rain that fell in parts of Pennsylvania. At Sunbury, the river has risen from 6.5 ft to 12.6 ft since Sunday, and it will crest at about 14.5 feet Tuesday evening.

On the West Branch of the river, at Lewisburg, the river was at about 2 feet on Sunday, and is currently at 11 feet, and did crest early Tuesday morning at 11.5 feet.

On the North Branch at Danville, the river was at about 2.5 feet on Sunday, and is now at 3.3 feet, and the National Weather Service River Forecast Center says the river will rise sharply Tuesday to 10 feet by tomorrow.

All of the crests will be—or were—below flood stage and no flooding is expected. You can link to the river forecasts at WKOK.com.

Danville River Levels

Lewisburg River Levels

Sunbury River Levels