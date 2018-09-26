The Sunbury YMCA Coat Drive is underway

SUNBURY – Thousands of coats, and a lot of warmer people, is the bottom line in the Sunbury YMCA’s annual coat drive. The annual coat drive is now underway.

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA Sunbury Branch Executive Director Wayne Stump said there is a 14% poverty level in part of our Valley and local children and families benefit from the program.

He said donations of winter coats, scarves, hats, mittends and gloves are now being accepted at all of the YMCA branches. He said there is a particular need for children’s coats.

The free coat give-away will be held November 19 through the 21. More information at www.gsvymca.org.