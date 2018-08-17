The Sunbury River Festival 5K color run is moved

SUNBURY – Thanks to the traffic onslaught on Sunbury, organizers of the Sunbury River Festival 5K color run say they are moving the location of the race. The 5K run will step off from the Shikellamy High School Saturday morning at 9 a.m.

The old location for the start finish was in the downtown, but parts of the race were on or near busy Second, Fourth and Front Streets, so the entire race was moved away from the busy traffic areas.

Ed Wentz, one of the organizers, says the Color the Valley Paint Run registration, the start, and the finish will be at the high school near Walnut and Tenth Street in Sunbury. You can get more information at sunburyrevitalization.org.