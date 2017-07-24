The State of Selinsgrove is strong and getting stronger

SUNBURY – SPI may be one of the factors in a thriving Selinsgrove, says Carol Handlan, president of Selinsgrove Projects Inc. (SPI). Handlan was in the WKOK studios recently talking about what SPI does, “We are more than an events organization. We work directly with businesses. We also work with the beautification of downtown Selinsgrove, and all of the flowers on the commons and the hanging baskets on the street are all through SPI’s efforts.”

Handlan tells us that new businesses continue to open in Selinsgrove. SPI conducted a walking ribbon cutting ceremony in May, and they have another scheduled for August, “Because we have more businesses opening in Selinsgrove. We have a gym that will be opening, another brewing company, and we’re expecting a restaurant to open as well. So, lots going on in Selinsgrove.”

SPI coordinates many of Selinsgrove’s annual events, the next of which will be in September with the Market Street Festival. The see a full list of all that SPI does, and the events in coming up in Selinsgrove, go to Selinsgrove.net.