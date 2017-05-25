The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority wins one court decision

A court decision is in for the Joint Rail Authority



LEWISBURG – A judge has upheld the SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority’s 2015 vote regarding a new operating contract. In a statement released following a ruling by Clinton County Judge Michael Salisbury, the authority said their contention, that nine votes were needed to select a new operator, was valid.

The judge stated that the so-called “nine vote standard” was established early in the RFP process and he dismissed Carload Express’ claim that they had in fact earned enough votes to win the contract.

Six of the 16 members on the JRA board abstained, but the judge said they were present when the vote was taken on July 8, 2015 and counted toward a quorum. Therefore, the 7-3 vote to award the contract to Carload Express was not sufficient.

Carload can still appeal Judge Salisbury’s ruling to Commonwealth Court. The current operator, North Shore Railroad of Northumberland remains the operator on the JRA’s 200 miles of track as long as the litigation continues.