The Second Annual Recovery Walk is June 24

LEWISBURG – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s behavioral health and addiction impact council is having their 2nd annual “Recovery Walk” Saturday June 24 in Hufnagle Park. The walk will be part of the 23rd annual Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade.

The walk is a way to celebrate those who are in recovery, those who know someone who is in recovery and/or those who support the recovery of those with behavioral health and addiction issues overall.

Those who participate and walk will receive a free “Live United” t-shirt with the phrase “I support Recovery” on the back while supplies last, and streamers and bubbles to join in on the celebration. Walkers are asked to arrive at 8:30am and line up to walk by 9.

For more information on the walk or to volunteer with the United Way’s impact council, send an email to Sara Lauver at slauver@gsvuw.org. (Christopher Elio)