The search for Barbara Miller winding down in Milton

Chief Miller: The digging is slowing in Milton

MILTON — The work is winding down for the day at 751 North Front Street in Milton as the heat continues to play a role in the search for Barbara Miller’s body. A weekend heat wave that had temperatures in the low to mid 90’s has spilled into Monday and Tuesday.

That has made it difficult for searchers to investigate the foundation walls and basement of the Milton home where it is suspected that the body of Barbara Miller could be buried.

Sunbury Police Chief Tim Miller told us today that they are not releasing further statements until they have more information to release. He also said that they’ve dug as much as they can at the scene and now they have to go piece by piece with the investigation, which will take many hours.

The county coroner, chief Miller and others are still on the scene this afternoon. Chief Miller previously said he’ll either leave the scene with evidence, or at least confident that the body isn’t’ buried there.

Barbara Miller disappeared from Sunbury in 1989 and she has been declared dead, and the case a homicide. The home was formerly occupied by the sister of a man suspected of killing Barbara Miller.