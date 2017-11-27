The safety of Fisher Road in Monroe Township, Snyder Co. will be discussed

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Looking to improve safety on a road in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The Monroe Township Supervisors are looking for ways to improve motorists’ safety on Fisher Road. The Daily Item reports it will be discussed at Tuesday’s 7 p.m. public township meeting at the Municipal Building.

Fisher Road is windy and tree-lined. Despite a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit, there have been at least four accidents in the last 12 months, which has supervisors concerned. The Daily Item also reports the township removed three trees from alongside Fisher Road about a month ago. Engineer Art Thomas has already taken a look to see what other options are available. (Matt Catrillo)