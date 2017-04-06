The river will crest even higher this weekend—than last weekend

SUNBURY – River forecasters say the Susquehanna River will go back up this weekend. The main stem of the Susquehanna River will crest three feet higher this weekend than last weekend. That information comes from the National Weather Service’s Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center in State College.

At Sunbury, the river is now at 15’. This Saturday, they say the river will reach 21’ feet and that is below the 24’ flood stage at Sunbury.

Lewisburg’s river gauge is at 8’ now, and is expected to reach 14.5 feet this weekend. That is below Lewisburg’s flood stage of 18’.

Danville’s flood stage is 20 feet and forecasters say the river will reach 19’ this weekend.