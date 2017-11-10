The real meaning of Veteran’s Day from a recognizable Vet

SUNBURY—The Valley’s most outspoken Veteran is speaking out about Veteran’s Day. Joe Diblin is a WWII US Air Force veteran who currently lives in Northumberland; he spoke to WKOK about what Veteran’s Day means to those who served their country, “I think every veteran has that feeling of fellowship and brotherhood with those who also served. It reminds you of that friendship and being together, serving your country against an enemy.”

Diblin was a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force during WWII. He served 21 years total in the military and at the age of 100 he still writes a military/aviation column in the Daily Item. Diblin says he had a few close calls while in service that taught him a valuable lesson, “I have learned a great deal about life from flying. I learned for one think you can’t fake it, so don’t be a faker in life and don’t try to fake flying.”

Veterans don’t ask for much, Diblin says vet’s just want to be remembered for their service. This Saturday remember to thank a veteran for their service. (Sarah Benek)