The prevalence of West Nile Virus is increasing

UNDATED – The state West Nile Virus program says more samples from mosquitoes and other animals are turning up ‘positive’ for the West Nile virus. In a recent update from the state DEP, they say a human case of the West Nile virus was reported in Montour County.

Additionally, in York County, a blood donor tested positive for West Nile, and veterinary positives have already appeared in Snyder and Union Counties. In those case, horses tested positive for West Nile.

The state says the flooding in July has excacerbated the problem.

From DEP:

West Nile Virus can lead to a potentially deadly form of encephalitis. Individuals can take a number of precautionary measures around their homes to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas, including:

— Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar containers that hold water;

— Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed;

— Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers;

— Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains;

— Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use;

— Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths;

— Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish; and

— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy Bti products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.