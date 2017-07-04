2017 POY:  The Pineknotter of the Year is Lou Latsha

NORTHUMBERLAND – It was no surprise to Lou Latsha of Northumberland Monday evening at Pineknotter Days, that she was needed at the stage. The 70-year-old volunteer with the annual weeklong event said she’s been around long enough that she’s a ‘go to’ person when someone has a question.

Then the announcement from Mike McWilliams of Northumberland Kiwanis, “She sets up and tears down the stands at Pineknotter Days every year. She’s alsos the Pineknotter Newsletter editor and board member, assistant treasurer and library volunteer at Northumberland County Historical Society. I’d like Lou Latsha to come up on the stage please (applause).

It was a surprise to her that she was summoned to the stage to receive the Pineknotter of the Year award. Presenter Mike McWilliams listed her many volunteer and community activities locally, and in Williamsport where she lived for a time, “Well, there’s only about a dozen of us who more or less put this together, so, we could always use more.”

She joked that she rose to leadership in some organizations, because no one else wanted the jobs, “You know (laughs), nobody wanted the jobs. That’s how I get my jobs, nobody wants ‘em.”

She was presented with a commemorative clock with an oak frame.