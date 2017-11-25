The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office warns of phone scam

SUNBURY – Another phone scam in The Valley. According to a statement from the Northumberland DA Anthony Matulewicz, a Marion Heights woman she was the victim of a complicated scammer who claimed a friend of the victim was in criminal trouble and needed help.

The woman contacted the alleged scammer, they answered by saying “County Mediation.” The possible scam artist tried to get the woman to provide the last 4 digits of her social security number so they can discuss criminal charges that were pending against her. When she refused, the scammer said a Sheriff would be coming to her door.

The woman said she received 3 additional calls throughout the course of the day from the same company with various people calling.

The DA reminds the public that this type of scam is common and under no circumstances should you provide any vital information such as social security number, bank account information and/or credit card numbers to any agency or person with whom you are not familiar.