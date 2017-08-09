The  Northumberland County D-A starts a tipline

SUNBURY – Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz has started the DA’s Drug Tip Hotline, it is for the citizens to use if they suspect illegal drug activity. Matulewicz says that all information collected will be documented and sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Callers do not have to identify themselves but are encouraged to leave a name and number so law enforcement can easily collect more information if needed. The number of the Drug Tip Hotline is 1-800-DRUG-TIP (1-800-378-4847).
Useful information for the Police:
- Suspect names and/or description (clothing, height, weight, hair color, visible tattoos)
- Vehicle descriptions (make, model, color, unique features, plate number)
- Physical Street address of suspected drug activity
- The time and day drug activity is observed
- The nature of the activity observed