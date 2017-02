SUNBURY – Sunbury’s new police officer quit. The Daily Item reporting today, the new officer, sworn earlier this week, resigned to take a job in Mt. Carmel. Without ever being on duty in Sunbury. Kevin Malukas of Kulpmont left a phone message at the police department saying he wasn’t going to work for Sunbury.

The incident cost the city thousands of dollars in uniforms and equipment, and the mayor told the paper, Malukas is not someone he would want in the department.