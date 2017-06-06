The new prison gets its juvenile treatment program and a new name

SUNBURY – A company based in Tampa, Florida has signed a contract with Northumberland County to run the juvenile treatment facility in the newly named prison complex, “Northumberland County South Campus.”

The company says the juvenile treatment facility will be for youth who have been committed to residential facilities through the juvenile justice system, who were deemed to need to be in a residential facility due to felonies or multiple misdemeanors that they have committed.

Lisa Tackus, Chief Operating Officer of G4S Youth Services, LLC says everything they do is treatment focused, “We do substance abuse focused, mental health, sex offender services with the mental health intensive and we do different levels of programming. Secure, not secure, moderate and high risk.”

Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says, this deal was a long work in progress, but he feels they got the right company to run their youth services, “This is a great company to come here, and being that we’re the first ones in Pennsylvania that they are going to do, I’m really happy, and glad that we got this.”

The initial lease is for two years, for an option on a third year, and could pay as much as half a million dollars in rent over those two years. They hope to be operational by the end of September 2017. (Christopher Elio)