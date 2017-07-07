The new Northumberland County Prison project is advancing

SUNBURY — Northumberland County is moving forward with the new county prison project. At their meeting Thursday, Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano approved over $17.4 million dollars for the last seven construction contracts for the site in Coal Township.

At this point the ten total contracts associated with the project are costing a little over $22 million. The Daily Item reports that Commissioner Kymberly Best voted no because she believes the project will end up costing $50 million before its finished.

Here are the seven contracts award Thursday:

Lobar Inc. of Bloomsburg was awarded the general contracting bid at a cost of $8.5 million.

Food service contract with Todd Devin Food Equipment Inc. at a cost of $447,000

Southern Folger Detention Equipment Co. for $3,580,8000

$314,538 to SA Comunale for the sprinkler system

Silvertip Inc. of Lewisburg for the plumbing contract of $1,170,000

$1,509,000 to Hoster Corp. for mechanical construction contract

G.R. Noto Electrical Construction at a cost of $1,868,000.

A contract for material testing and inspection to Columbia Testing Services at an estimated cost of $18,000-$22,000.

Project manger, Todd Rothermel of Alexander Building Construction says the $22 million in contracts are about $500,000 over what was estimated. The contacts do have a contingency built in that if the money isn’t used in the project it will be returned to the county. The project is expected to be complete by next June.