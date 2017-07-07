Home
The new Northumberland County Prison project is advancing

The new Northumberland County Prison project is advancing

Sarah Benek | |

SUNBURY — Northumberland County is moving forward with the new county prison project. At their meeting Thursday, Commissioners Rick Shoch and Sam Schiccatano approved over $17.4 million dollars for the last seven construction contracts for the site in Coal Township.

 

At this point the ten total contracts associated with the project are costing a little over $22 million. The Daily Item reports that Commissioner Kymberly Best voted no because she believes the project will end up costing $50 million before its finished.

Here are the seven contracts award Thursday:

 

  • Lobar Inc. of Bloomsburg was awarded the general contracting bid at a cost of $8.5 million.
  • Food service contract with Todd Devin Food Equipment Inc. at a cost of $447,000
  • Southern Folger Detention Equipment Co. for $3,580,8000
  • $314,538 to SA Comunale for the sprinkler system
  • Silvertip Inc. of Lewisburg for the plumbing contract of $1,170,000
  • $1,509,000 to Hoster Corp. for mechanical construction contract
  • G.R. Noto Electrical Construction at a cost of $1,868,000.
  • A contract for material testing and inspection to Columbia Testing Services at an estimated cost of $18,000-$22,000.

 

Project manger, Todd Rothermel of Alexander Building Construction says the $22 million in contracts are about $500,000 over what was estimated. The contacts do have a contingency built in that if the money isn’t used in the project it will be returned to the county. The project is expected to be complete by next June.

About The Author

Written by Sarah Benek