The Needy Family Fund climbs over $25,000

SUNBURY – BB&T reports today the Needy Family Fund is one third of the way toward the $75,000 goal. Right now the fund is at $25,460. It received numerous $100 contributions lately. BB&T does the collection, tabulation and distribution of the fund free of charge. The Daily Item and WKOK publicize the stories of families who will benefit from the fund, and WKOK report on the fund total.

The Salvation Army citadels in Sunbury and Milton will soon distribute toys, food, clothing and gifts to eligible families. The Degenstein Foundation will contribute $25,000 if the fund reaches $75,000. You are asked to please consider a contribution to the Needy Family Fund. Donations can be directed to BB&T, and you can donate online.

https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.