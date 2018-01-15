The Miller Center: Ready for its close up, grand opening nears

Drew Kelly tells us about The Miller Center

LEWISBURG – The Miller Center in Lewisburg is open for business. Spreading the word about the new fitness facility is Drew Kelly, Executive Director at the Miller Center. He tells us how one of the benefactors, Matt Miller, envisioned it, “If we’re just a gym and a fitness center, we’ve failed. He wants this thing to be very much your ‘third place.’ It’s not home, it’s not work, and it’s your ‘third place.’ It’s a place where you can go and socialize with others. It’s a place where you can be well, mentally, spiritually and physically.”

Specifically, inside the building there’s a nearly 20,000 square foot fitness center with state of the art equipment, a fieldhouse that’s nearly 86,000 square feet, with basketball courts and turf fields, a full day care center and a healthy café where you can relax and use the free Wi-Fi while you enjoy the healthy food.

Drew Kelly says the Miller Center is a non-profit facility and has stated that their goal is open the doors to the entire community, no matter their income level, “We really hope to get to a place very quickly where we are sustainable enough to start handing out scholarships and we are literally right next to a housing project right in Lewisburg that I see those kids every day, and they are all looking for something to do and I would love to give every single one of them a free pass to come in.”

The Miller Center will be having their Grand Opening for the public on Saturday, March 3. Kelly says it will be a celebration for the whole community