The Leadership Susquehanna Valley group honors Sara Lauver

SELINSGROVE – The Leadership Susquehanna Valley group honored Sara Lauver of Selinsgrove Friday. The Guy Temple Alumni Award was presented to Sara Lauver. Lauver is Director of Community Impact and Marketing for the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and is currently a borough council candidate. She is active in several other endeavors as well.

The Guy Temple award calls attention to the exhaustive community work and devote of the late Guy Temple, who was a Penn State Extension Agent and one of the founders of Leadership Susquehanna Valley. That group is an affiliate of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.