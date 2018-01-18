The Latest: Suspect in US marshal’s slaying also killed 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a deputy U.S. marshal in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (all times local):

2 p.m.

Authorities say that a man who fatally shot a U.S. marshal serving a warrant in Pennsylvania’s capital city was killed by return fire.

U.S. Attorney David Freed revealed the details about the fatal Thursday morning encounter in Harrisburg. He didn’t identify the dead suspect.

The slain marshal was 45-year-old Christopher David Hill, an 11-year veteran of the agency. He died at a hospital in Harrisburg.

Authorities say Hill was part of a team of officers serving a warrant for the arrest of a woman wanted by Harrisburg police for making threats. Freed says the man in the home opened fire after the fugitive, Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce, was handcuffed.

Authorities say a York City police officer had non-life-threatening injuries.

The service says Hill is an Army veteran who is survived by his wife and two children.