The Latest: Scalise stable, another shooting victim died

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University Hospital says one of the two patients it was treating following the shooting at a congressional baseball practice has died while the other remains in critical condition.

Hospital spokeswoman Susan Griffiths did not identify either patient, but President Donald Trump had just announced that the shooter had died of his injuries.

Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for a gunshot to the hip and was in stable condition.

Capitol Police officers who were in his security detail had wounded the shooter. Two of those officers also were wounded and both were expected to recover.

The fifth person wounded in the shooting in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning was a former congressional aide, who now works for Tysons Food.