The Latest on the incident outside Britain’s parliament

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says an attack on Parliament was a “sick and depraved” act of terror. Three people were killed and the assailant was shot dead by police. He used his vehicle to mow down pedestrians before fatally stabbing an officer.

About 20 others were injured. In a late-night statement outside her Downing Street office, May said her nation will not give in to terror. She said Parliament “will meet as normal” tomorrow and urged the country to move on and behave as normal.