The Latest: London faith leaders hold moment of silence

LONDON (AP) — The chairman of the Finsbury Park Mosque and other faith leaders in London have held a moment of silence for victims of a driver who plowed into a crowd of worshipers leaving a Ramadan prayer service.

After the silence, Mohammed Kozbar read a brief statement declaring that an “an attack on one faith is an attack on all faiths.”

Kozbar was surrounded by leaders of other faiths in the community and by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who is the local member of Parliament for the area.

A 48-year-old white man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and police say they’re investigating it as a terror attack. Ten people have been injured. A man who was being given first aid at the time died at the scene, but it’s not clear if he died as a direct result of the attack.

