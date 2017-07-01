The Latest: 28 injured in club dispute that led to gunfire 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Police say 28 people were injured when shots rang out during a rap concert in downtown Little Rock.

The 11-second melee sent clubgoers screaming and scrambling for cover.

All of the victims were expected to survive the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge. Police believe the gunfire erupted amid a dispute among clubgoers and that multiple people fired shots. Twenty-five people suffered gunshot wounds, and three others had unrelated injuries.

Twenty-three-year-old Courtney Swanigan told The Associated Press that when the shots rang out, she closed her eyes, got down on the ground and put her hands on her head.

The shooting capped a violent week in Arkansas’ largest city. Police had responded to a dozen drive-by shootings over the previous nine days but haven’t said whether any of the incidents are related.

___

1:30 p.m.

The artist who was performing at a Little Rock nightclub where 25 people were shot early Saturday says he’s praying for all the victims.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based rapper Finese 2Tymes was the headliner late Friday at a show at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock. Shots rang out and police said 25 people were struck by gunfire, while three others suffered unrelated injuries. All of the people are expected to survive.

A posting in all capital letters on Finese 2Tymes’ Facebook page expressed thoughts and prayers for those injured and said: “THE VIOLENCE IS NOT FOR THE CLUB PEOPLE. WE ALL COME WITH 1 MOTIVE AT THE END OF THE DAY, AND THATS TO HAVE FUN.”

___

11:55 a.m.

The alcohol license for a night club in downtown Little Rock has been suspended after police say 28 people were hurt amid a shooting there.

Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control officials suspended Power Ultra Lounge’s alcohol license Saturday and set a hearing for July 10. The club was the site of a shooting early Saturday where 25 people suffered gunshot wounds. Three others had unrelated injuries. Police say everyone is expected to survive.

The alcohol agency said in a statement potential violations stemming from the shooting include allowing possession of weapons on the premises, disorderly conduct and failure to be a good neighbor.

Law enforcement does not believe the shooting was terror-related.

—

10:45 a.m.

Little Rock Police say 28 people were hurt early Saturday after a shooting at a downtown night club.

Police said on Twitter that 25 people suffered gunshot wounds and three had unrelated injuries. Police said all were expected to survive.

Shots rang out early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock, about 1 mile (1.61 kilometer) east of the state Capitol.

Authorities say the shooting appears to be the result of a dispute among clubgoers and was not terror-related.

___

9:40 a.m.

Little Rock’s mayor says his “heart is broken” after a shooting that left at least 17 people hurt at a downtown Little Rock club.

Police say the shooting early Saturday at the Power Ultra Lounge appears to have happened following a dispute at a concert. The city’s police chief says officers suspect multiple people fired weapons. Police don’t believe the shooting was terror related.

Mayor Mark Stodola says more information will be released Saturday afternoon. No arrests have been announced.

Stodola wrote on Facebook: “We are committed to doing everything possible to bring safety to our city. We need everyone to help.”