The Latest: 11-year US marshal identified as slain officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the killing of a deputy U.S. marshal in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania:

The U.S. Marshals Service says an agent who was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Pennsylvania’s capital city was an 11-year veteran of the agency.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 45-year-old Christopher David Hill died Thursday morning at a hospital in Harrisburg.

Authorities say Hill was part of a team serving a warrant for the arrest of a fugitive suspect wanted by Harrisburg police for making threats. The marshals service says a man in the home opened fire, hitting Hill and two other officers.

The marshals service identified the suspect as Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce. The fate of Pierce and the man who shot at the officers was unclear.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo has said there is no current danger to the public. More information was expected at an afternoon news conference.

The service says Hill is an Army veteran who is survived by his wife and two children.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.